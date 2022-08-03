CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

