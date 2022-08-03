Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after acquiring an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cognex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

