Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26,144 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -17.92%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

