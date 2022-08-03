Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. On average, analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

