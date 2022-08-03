Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $11.00. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 6,893 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

