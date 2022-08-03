Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp
In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.51.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Read More
