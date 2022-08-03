Color Platform Trading Down 11.9% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $326,421.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00601248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00265133 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015660 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

