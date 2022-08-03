Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 25,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

