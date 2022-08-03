Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of STK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 25,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $39.26.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.