Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 26th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.