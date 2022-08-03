Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

