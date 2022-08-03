Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

