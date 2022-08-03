Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.81% of Comfort Systems USA worth $121,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,564 shares of company stock worth $3,467,403. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,235. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

