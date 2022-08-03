COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Price Performance
Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
