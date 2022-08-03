COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.