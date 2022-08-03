Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,844,093.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 397,525 shares of company stock worth $866,978. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Compass Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.