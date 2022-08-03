Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.