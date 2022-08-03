Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Conagra Brands worth $126,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,703,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,846. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Articles
