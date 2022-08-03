Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Conagra Brands worth $126,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,703,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CAG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,846. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.