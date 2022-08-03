Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.73–$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.00 million-$571.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.16 million. Confluent also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,787. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

