Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 407,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,746,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 10,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.37.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

