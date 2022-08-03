Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 221,765 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,150,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

