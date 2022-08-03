Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 266,685 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Wednesday. 2,831,052 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

