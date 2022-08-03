Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 619,764 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,431. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
