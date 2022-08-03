Connectus Wealth LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 32,765 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

