Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,832. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.