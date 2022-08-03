Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 7,391 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. 50,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

