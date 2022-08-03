Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,709,803. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.74. 76,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 182.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average is $189.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.