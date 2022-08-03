ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

