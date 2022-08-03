Contrasting Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.92 $4.78 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.03 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -7.24

This table compares Hour Loop and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Honest has a consensus price target of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 157.92%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Honest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.