Contrasting Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 5 2 0 2.29 POINT Biopharma Global 1 0 4 0 2.60

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.34, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $149.24 million 1.68 -$17.91 million ($0.49) -2.98 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.68) -11.35

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rigel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -99.89% -219.06% -48.18% POINT Biopharma Global N/A -21.54% -20.72%

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; and phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the company is developing R289, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trial for autoimmune, inflammatory, and hematology-oncology diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has research and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. The company also has a license agreement and strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to co-develop and commercialize R552 for various indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as other non-central nervous system (non-CNS) disease development candidates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

