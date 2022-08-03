Convergence Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $557,023.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

