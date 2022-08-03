Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

