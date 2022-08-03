Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $453.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

