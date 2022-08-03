Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla stock opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $731.94 and a 200-day moving average of $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

