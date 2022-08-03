Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,796 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.