Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $365.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

