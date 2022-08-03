Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,424 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,424 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $278.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

