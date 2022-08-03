Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 419,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core Laboratories by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

