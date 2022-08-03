Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 6.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.24 and last traded at 2.35. 36,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,381,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORZ. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.21.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,324,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 30.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 249,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

