CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

