Cormark Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$20.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.93. 1,916,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.27. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Air Canada Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.