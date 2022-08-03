Cosmo Coin Trading Down 50% This Week (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $53,671.99 and $3.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

