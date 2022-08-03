CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

