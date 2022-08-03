Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.68. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

