Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Coupang

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Coupang by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after buying an additional 852,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 180.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 490,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.