Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 4.2%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. 14,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,086,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,365.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Coursera by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.