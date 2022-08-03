Cowen Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. 34,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 128,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

