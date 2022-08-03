Cowen Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

