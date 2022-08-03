Cowen Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of CRUS stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
