CPChain Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $108,101.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

