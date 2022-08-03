CPR Investments Inc. Has $528,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

