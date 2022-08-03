CRD Network (CRD) Price Up 11% This Week

CRD Network (CRD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. CRD Network has a market capitalization of $566,664.49 and $14.00 worth of CRD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRD Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One CRD Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.
CRD Network Coin Profile
CRD is a coin. CRD Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CRD Network’s official Twitter account is @CRDnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRD Network is https://reddit.com/r/CryptalDashCommunity.
Buying and Selling CRD Network
