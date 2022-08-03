Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0002

Cream (CRM) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $8,080.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,422.19 or 0.99893812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00214148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00249354 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00115808 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00051219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.